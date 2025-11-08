Jets Predicted To Replace Sauce Gardner With Star Playmaker
The New York Jets entered the trade deadline with a lot of question marks on their roster and within their organization. They were one of the worst teams in the league, so it seemed clear that they would be sellers at the deadline, as they need draft capital more than veteran players at this point.
But it was unclear how much the Jets would sell. It seemed like they would trade expiring players like Quincy Williams, Breece Hall, and Allen Lazard. But they ultimately decided to shock the league with a pair of deadline blockbusters.
The Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for multiple top draft picks. The Jets now have five first round picks in the next two seasons.
FanSided's Cody Williams recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Williams predicted the Jets would use the 32nd overall pick, acquired in the Gardner trade, to draft Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood. Hood would slot in as Gardner's replacement.
Colton Hood could fit perfectly with the Jets in the NFL Draft
"In the absence of Jermod McCoy for the Vols this season, Colton Hood has been thrust into a much bigger role," Williams wrote. "That wasn't seamless early in the year, but we've started to see him find his own more and more throughout the year. The length and physical traits are there, but he's showing more of the footwork and hand nuances you'd want to see. With the Jets sending Sauce Gardner to the Colts, it's only fitting they use one of the picks they got back to replace him."
Hood has taken on a much bigger role for Tennessee this year and it's boosted his draft stock quite a bit. He's been excellent this year as he plays for his third school in as many seasons.
The Jets are going to need to add a young cornerback to their roster in the upcoming draft. Considering they're going to have a top pick alongside the Colts' pick, they could add a quarterback or star player at the top of the draft while waiting on a cornerback for later in the first round. It would fit perfectly.
