Jets May Have Justin Fields' Successor Emerging Before Their Eyes
The New York Jets made a bold decision in the offseason by cutting ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of the much younger Justin Fields. Coming into the season, there was growing belief that Fields could be the franchise quarterback in New York.
But he's struggled quite a bit this season and the Jets are likely ready to move on from him once they can land a talented quarterback to replace him. The Jets opted to trade two of their best players at the trade deadline in exchange for a haul of top draft captial. That means the Jets will have five first round picks in the next two seasons that could be used to draft Fields' successor.
FanSided's Cody Williams recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft after the trade deadline. With the No. 3 pick in the draft, Williams projected the Jets would select breakout Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to be the team's new franchise quarterback.
Ty Simpson could be the ideal replacement for Jets QB Justin Fields
"There are already rumblings that the Jets' fire sale at the trade deadline doesn't necessarily mean that they'll look to draft a quarterback, meaning that a veteran signing or trade could be on the table (hello, Kyler Murray?)," Williams wrote. "But for now, and if they're in position, Ty Simpson would make a ton of sense. The Alabama signal-caller has risen up draft boards this season, displaying plus attributes across the board. His lack of experience is a concern, but the talent and outlook are anything but."
Simpson has been one of the top quarterbacks in college football this season. He's shown a lot of maturity and arm talent, which has caused him to fly up draft boards ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Jets don't need to use their top selection on a quarterback, considering they have five first-round picks in the next two years, but if they're in love with the idea of adding Simpson, this pick makes a lot of sense.
He would be a big upgrade for the Jets' future. If Simpson continues to dominate this season, he could land with the Jets at the top of the first round.
More NFL: Jets Superstar Linked To 3 Teams In Way-Too-Early Offseason Trade Buzz