Jets Predicted to Sign Seahawks All-Pro Speedster After Super Bowl

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league right now and they don't have any clear direction. They don't have a quarterback and there are no clear solutions right now. The Jets need to upgrade their wide receiver room while either re-signing or replacing Breece Hall.

But they have plenty of draft capital and plenty of money to make the moves they need. The Jets should be able to land two impact players in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They should also be able to spend big to add almost any free agent they want because of how much money they have available.

USA Today's Ayrton Ostly recently predicted the Jets would dive into free agency to fix their wide receiver problem. Ostly predicted the Jets would sign Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed shortly after the All-Pro playmaker won the Super Bowl.

Rashid Shaheed would be the perfect addition for the Jets

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Shaheed made some key plays for the Seahawks in their run to a Super Bowl victory. He enters free agency as a champion and dynamic threat as a wide receiver and kick returner," Ostly wrote. "New York has the third-most cap space and Shaheed is entering his age-28 season. There's still plenty of time for him to contribute to an NFL team. Signing him would make receiver a less pressing need in the upcoming NFL draft and add a vertical presence to the Jets' offense."

Shaheed is the perfect player to add across from Garrett Wilson for a few reasons.

First of all, he'd be the deep threat option that the Jets desperately need. They have a slew of crafty wide receivers with Wilson standing out as the only franchise star. But they need somebody who can stretch the defense down the field.

Shaheed is also an excellent kick returner and punt returner. Last season, the Jets had issues at both spots. Adding Shaheed would shore up those issues without breaking the bank in free agency. It's seemingly a match made in Heaven this offseason.

