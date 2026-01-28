Jets Prediction has Seahawks Star Replacing Breece Hall

The New York Jets should do everything possible to keep Breece Hall around this offseason.

He's just 24 years old and already is a high-end back in the National Football League. He is productive on the ground and in the passing game and Jets general manager Darren Mougey already has alluded to the idea of wanting to keep him.

"Breece is a good player," Mougey said. "I want as many good players back as we can. Like I mentioned, I probably met with 50 players yesterday. Met with Breece yesterday. Had a lot of good conversations."

Who will the Jets have at running back in 2026?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

New York could keep him with a new deal or the franchise tag. But, what if he goes elsewhere? CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles floated an intriguing solution: Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks.

"No. 19. RB Kenneth Walker III: Jets," Pereles wrote. "New York loses Hall but gets Walker, a tackle-breaking machine who will have ample suitors. Other suitors: Seahawks, Saints, Texans."

If the Jets were to lose Hall, getting someone like Walker would help to mitigate the loss. He is 25 years old and has two seasons with over 1,000 yards under his belt already in four seasons. He also has 133 total receptions in four seasons.

Hall should be the priority. But, Walker would be a high-end fallback. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $33 million over four years. In comparison, Hall's projected market value is just over $41 million across four seasons. Both price tags should be in the Jets' range. They have plenty of salary cap space, especially after trading Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Michael Carter II before the trade deadline.

No matter what, the Jets need to figure out the long-term view of the running back position this offseason. It should be Hall. But, they are unable to work something out, pivoting to Walker would be a good move.

