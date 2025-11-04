Jets' Projected Breece Hall Trade Return Is Much Less Than Expected
The New York Jets could be active ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. They have a few players on their roster who could be moved in a big deal, but it's running back Breece Hall who's dominated the headlines.
Hall has been very good this year, but he sits on an expiring contract, which makes him expendable. The Jets have seemed reluctant to trade him away for a few weeks now, but things could quickly change on Tuesday.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided recently discussed Hall ahead of the trade deadline. Wilcox went as far as to project Hall to be worth a fifth-round pick on the trade block this week.
Jets projected to land fifth round pick in Breece Hall trade
"The New York Jets want at least a third-round pick for Breece Hall. You can’t blame them for reaching, but based on previous deals, it’s not likely they get anything close to that for Hal," Wilcox wrote. "He doesn’t have a 1,000-yard rushing season yet, and he hasn’t even been named to the Pro Bowl. To think that he’d be as valuable as a third-round pick is irrational.
"In the past 10 years, only Christian McCaffrey has yielded such a massive haul, and it's understandable why. Just this year, the three biggest running back moves yielded nothing more than a fifth round pick. Tank Bigsby was a fifth and sixth round pick; Brian Robinson Jr. was a sixth-round pick; Jordan Mason was a fifth and sixth round pick and San Francisco gave up a sixth round pick. Joe Mixon was more proven than Hall, and Mixon was only worth a seventh-round pick."
There are a few things to unpack with this projection.
First of all, it feels a bit low. While running backs in the past haven't returned much in trades, the Jets should be able to get a fourth-round pick out of Hall at the very least.
But if this projection is accurate, that should put the Hall trade rumors to bed. There's almost no way the Jets would consider moving him for a fifth round pick. They're much better off paying him what he wants to bring him back for the next few years. A fifth round pick wouldn't move the needle.
