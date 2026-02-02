Jets Projected to Add Micah Parsons-Like Prospect

The New York Jets had a rough 2025 season. There's no denying that fact and it's difficult to sugarcoat it. But one thing that should give fans a bit of solace is the fact that they will be back to add a big-time prospect because of it.

That's really the only bright side of a 3-14 record. New York will be on the clock after the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft and have a chance to add a big-time talent with the No. 2 pick.

Since Oregon quarterback Dante Moore decided to go back to college, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has been the popular choice among insiders, analysts and writers alike. ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller shared a mock draft on Monday and joined the discourse.

The Jets' first pick should be obvious

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"No. 2. New York Jets," Miller wrote. "Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State. Jets fans will be screaming for a quarterback at this pick, but there isn't a passer worthy of this selection with Mendoza off the board. Instead of reaching for Alabama's Ty Simpson, the Jets' best option is waiting on a quarterback until later in the draft or even 2027, when they have three first-round picks. What's the move? After ranking 31st in sacks this season (26), New York needs a primary pass rusher who will scare offenses.

"Even though the previous regime spent first-round picks on Jermaine Johnson (2022) and Will McDonald IV (2023), the Jets need a better outside pass rush. Reese split time at linebacker and edge rusher. He is built in the Micah Parsons/Abdul Carter mold, with elite speed and powerful hands off the edge and high potential once he settles in as a full-time edge rusher."

Picking Reese arguably should be considered a no-brainer for the Jets. With the Raiders likely to select Fernando Mendoza in the first round, Reese is viewed as the second-best prospect by ESPN. The Jets' defense wasn't great in 2025 and lost Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. Landing someone like Reese — who Miller compared to Micah Parsons — would give the team the defensive cornerstone they are missing.

