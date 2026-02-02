Three Early QB Options for Jets, Including Kyler Murray

The New York Jets' offense certainly is going to look different in 2026.

First and foremost, the Jets are currently in the process of hiring a new offensive coordinator to replace Tanner Engstrand. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that Greg Roman is one of the finalists for the job. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Darrell Bevell is another name on the final list for the Jets. Frank Reich has been viewed as a favorite throughout the entire process so far, since before Engstrand and the team even went in a different direction.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Once the Jets lock down the offensive coordinator, the biggest question for the team turns to quarterback. Justin Fields is under contract for the 2026 season. Could a new offensive coordinator coming in feel like they could get more out of Fields than Engstrand did? Maybe, only time will tell with the 26-year-old.

The team needs to sort out the position in general. The No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft doesn't appear to be a likely avenue to do so. The Jets could always draft someone later, like with the No. 16 or No. 33 pick. But what about a veteran if Fields isn't the guy? Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine shared a story highlighting the top trade targets for each team and mentioned Kyler Murray, Mac Jones and Anthony Richardson for New York.

Who should the Jets target?

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Top Trade Targets," Ballentine wrote. "QB Kyler Murray, QB Mac Jones, QB Anthony Richardson. There might be a theme here. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's decision to go back to Eugene for a season has really changed the Jets outlook at quarterback. Instead of having an obvious choice of passer with the No. 2 pick, the Jets might have to take a look at free agency or the trade market to find their next quarterback. Daniel Jones and Malik Willis are free agent possibilities.

"However, the Jets could have to swing a trade if Jones and Willis sign elsewhere. Aaron Glenn probably needs to win right away. That should lead him to scope out a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray first. Murray's relationship with the Arizona Cardinals may have run its course with Arizona getting a new head coach next season."

As of writing, this is just a hypothetical. It's too early in the offseason for teams to swing trades. But these aren't bad ideas. Let's dive into each.

Kyler Murray

Of the three listed above, Murray has had the most success in the National Football League. There's no denying Murray's talent. He's 28 years old and is a two-time Pro Bowler in seven seasons. In 2024, he played in all 17 games and had 3,851 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 572 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns while leading the Arizona Cardinals to an 8-9 record.



When he plays, he can be electric. The big thing with Murray throughout his career so far has been health, though. He played in just five games in 2025, eight games in 2023, and 11 games in 2022. He's young enough that he's worth a flyer, but he also has an expensive deal that covers the 2026 and 2027 seasons with a 2028 club option. New York can afford him, though. For the Jets, it comes down to whether you are trying to win now or build for the future.

Mac Jones

The biggest positive about Jones is that he's cheap. He signed a two-year deal worth just over $8 million with the San Francisco 49ers. He's just 27 years old and showed some flashes when Brock Purdy was hurt in 2025. He's a pocket passer and is accurate. With Jones, you'd be taking a flyer — like the team on Fields — but he likely would be more of a bridge option.

Anthony Richardson

Richardson is just 23 years old and has two seasons of control left. The Indianapolis Colts rolled with Daniel Jones instead of Richardson in 2025. If Richardson is available, he's another person with a big upside and is young.

More NFL: Former Jets LB Reportedly Eyes Return in New Role