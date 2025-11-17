Jets Projected To Land Star QB As Justin Fields' Successor
The New York Jets opted to make a big move last offseason to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in favor of a much young quarterback, Justin Fields.
Fields' time with the Jets has been disastrous this year. He's been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league and the Jets sit at the bottom of the AFC standings. As a result, the Jets could look to land a new quarterback at the top of the NFL Draft. It's seemingly clear that the Jets need to find a new signal caller as soon as possible.
FOX Sports' Rob Rang recently projected the Jets would use the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Indiana quarterback as Fields' successor in New York.
Jets linked to Fernando Mendoza in 2026 NFL Draft
"The Jets’ decision to trade cornerback Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to load up on draft picks suggests that the club is willing to undergo a complete roster rebuild," Rang wrote. "Perhaps that will allow New York to package picks to trade for a veteran quarterback, with intriguing candidates such as Kyler Murray and divisional rival Tua Tagovailoa thought to be potentially available this offseason.
"Should Jets general manager Darren Mougey take the more conventional approach, Mendoza’s inspirational play at Indiana could make him the first quarterback off the board this year. His dual-threat ability would make him an intriguing fit in the offense that head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand have used with incumbent starter Justin Fields this season."
Moving on from Fields is the clear right decision for the Jets. They have multiple first round picks over the next two years, so they could use any of these top draft picks to replace Fields. But if Mendoza is the prospect they love, this idea makes plenty of sense.
Mendoza is one of the best quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft. He's a talented signal caller and has shown a lot of ability to battle through adversity this season.
The young Indiana quarterback could be the Heisman winner at the end of the season. His stock has risen a lot over the last few weeks and he's likely on the Jets' radar at this point.
