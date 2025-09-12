Former Jets Superstar Making Noise - At New Position
There what’s the time in which Jamal Adams was a superstar for the New York Jets.
This past offseason, Adams was available and openly talked about how he wanted to return to New York and make things right with Jets fans.
"I would be lying to you if I sat here and told you I didn't want to return home (to the Jets)," Adams said on "The Jets Lounge." "I'm not talking about Dallas. I'm talking about New York. I would love to be back with the Jets and obviously finish it the right way. That would be a dream come true."
Afterward, he didn't end up landing a deal with the Jets, but looked around and eventually found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders. His role is Las Vegas is different than what it was in New York, though. It was shared during the offseason that the plan in Las Vegas was for Adams to transition to linebacker.
The former Jets star has found a new role
"Throughout training camp, his versatility has routinely stood out," Raiders team reporter
Levi Edwards said. "He's made plays all over the field, from finding himself at the line of scrimmage rushing the quarterback to, in the next play, back pedaling in coverage to break up passes. No matter where Adams lines up at, his philosophy remains simple. After Adams signed with the Raiders in July, Pete Carroll insisted the safety he coached with the Seattle Seahawks make the switch to WILL linebacker.
"'He straight up told me, 'You're going to be in the linebacker room, so get over it,' Adams said with a laugh. 'So I was just like, 'Alright (Explicit), let's do it.' Adams has never played linebacker in his life, not even in Pop Warner football. Yet his transition has been more seamless than imagined."
The 2025 NFL season is young, but it seems like the move has already worked out as much as it can so far.
Pro Football Focus shared that Adams earned a 90.9 grade in his Raiders debut, second among linebackers in the NFL.
There was always chatter about how he could be good as a linebacker. Now, it seems like that is coming true.
