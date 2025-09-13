Jets QB Justin Fields Caught Steelers' Attention
The New York Jets faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend and it was a big game for young quarterback Justin Fields.
New York didn't get the win, but Fields had a big game against his old team. Last year, Fields started the first six games of the season for the Steelers. He went 4-2 as the team's starter before Russell Wilson took over. Throughout the season, there was chatter about how there were varying opinions in the Steelers' front office about whether Fields or Wilson should be the guy. The Steelers stumbled down the stretch and were knocked out of the playoffs quickly, only adding more fuel to the fire.
This offseason, the Steelers initially tried to bring Fields back to town, but missed out as the Jets signed him to a two-year deal. After impressing against the Steelers Week 1, The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared that there has been a feeling of "told ya so” in the Steelers' building since, but also noted that the team is happy about Aaron Rodgers.
The New York Jets are fortunate to have Justin Fields
"Last year, when the Steelers had both Wilson and Justin Fields, coach Mike Tomlin made the switch from Fields to Wilson six games in, despite some internal pushback and with the Steelers 4-2," Russini said. "Fields had plenty of supporters in the locker room and even on the staff. The team rolled with Wilson, who gave them a spark early but ultimately flamed out.
"So when the Steelers lined up against the Jets last week and saw Fields on the other sideline — playing refreshed, decisive and free — let’s just say there were more than a few people saying “told ya so” inside the organization. One thing they all agree on now? They’re more than happy with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers."
That's pretty fair. Fields was great, but the Steelers obviously came out on top. It's been just one game, but it seems like the Jets and Steelers had a win-win in essentially flipping quarterbacks.
