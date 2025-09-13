Allen Lazard Has Jets Message After Missing Week 1
The New York Jets didn’t have one of their veteran receivers on the field Week 1, but they are going to need him Week 2.
Allen Lazard was inactive Week 1 after missing time throughout the summer. The Jets are going to be without the services of Josh Reynolds on Sunday and are going to need Lazard at his best to put the passing offense in its best position to succeed.
It was somewhat to see Lazard miss the first game of the season, but head coach Aaron Glenn attributed the missed game to the time he missed during the summer and getting up to full speed.
The New York Jets should have Allen Lazard back this weekend
"Lazard missed, what, two weeks of training camp?” Glenn said. “We wanted to make sure that he was up to speed on everything we were doing. We’ll see how that goes this week.”
Now, Lazard has another week under his belt. He's not on the Injury Report so the expectation is, at least right now, that he will suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Lazard spoke to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post ahead of the matchup and noted he would've loved to be out there Week 1 and briefly talked about the loss.
“Obviously, I would’ve loved to be out there. Just the competitor in me thinks that me being out there can make the difference, no matter what phase or play it would’ve been,” Lazard said “We played a great game, all three phases. Just came up short. It is what it is, Week 1, but I’m just looking to come to work every single week.”
Lazard is an important piece for this team, even more so with the receiver depth already thinning due to injuries. Throughout the summer, the Jets also praised Lazard for his work blocking as well. The Jets will return to the field on Sunday afternoon and at this point it would be a shock if he wasn't active. Can he bounce back right away?
