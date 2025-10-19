Jets QB Justin Fields Has A lot At Stake Vs. Panthers
The New York Jets are just a few hours away from taking on the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in Week 7 action.
New York enters the matchup with a disappointing 0-6 record whereas the Panthers are 3-3 on the season so far, to the surprise of some. The Jets don't have a cakewalk ahead of them and all eyes are going to be on young quarterback Justin Fields.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn consistently defended Fields throughout the week, but he's coming off a brutal game against the Denver Broncos that saw him finish the contest with just 45 passing yards and the loss. Glenn made it clear that he's sticking with Fields, but for how long? Brian Costello of the New York Post raised this question and made it sound like there's some wiggle room.
"Justin Fields is on the clock," Costello said. "The Jets quarterback is coming off one of the worst passing performances in franchise history, and the question entering Sunday’s game against the Panthers is whether he will be the starting quarterback when it finishes.
All eyes are on Justin Fields
"Coach Aaron Glenn has fiercely defended Fields this week and given no indication he is thinking of benching him. But the team is 0-6, and Fields is coming off a game in which he took nine sacks and the offense had minus-10 passing yards. You have to think that if Fields struggles again against Carolina, Glenn would have to turn to backup Tyrod Taylor. Not that you can get Glenn to even come close to saying that."
The 26-year-old has had a roller coaster of a season. There have been games in which he has looked like someone the Jets should build around beyond this season, and then other games in which it seems like the Jets should move on quickly, like last week. Which version of Fields will New York get on Sunday? If he can look like how he did against the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, maybe he can quiet the noise a tad. But, if he plays like he did against Denver, the noise around his job security is going to get even louder.
