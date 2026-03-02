Jets’ QB Search Now Includes Very Familiar AFC East Name

The offseason is young, but it sounds like the New York Jets have started canvassing the market to see who could be an option at quarterback in 2026.

On Sunday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported that the Jets are one of two teams who have shown interest in veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"While the Cardinals are struggling to find a taker for Kyler Murray, they should have an easier time trading Jacoby Brissett," Volin wrote. "Two teams who need a bridge quarterback have shown interest. One is the Jets, whose offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, coached Brissett in Indianapolis.

The Jets need to consider all options

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The other is the Falcons, who likely won’t have Michael Penix (knee) back for the start of the season, and whose coach, Kevin Stefanski, coached Brissett in Cleveland. Brissett set career highs with 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2025."

Brissett is a 10-year veteran who Jets fans may know best from his time in the AFC East with the New England Patriots. He has had two different stints in New England throughout his career so far. But, in between, he overlapped with Frank Reich over with the Indianapolis Colts.

So, he's someone with experience with the Jets' new offensive coordinator and is coming off a solid 2025 season with the Arizona Cardinals, although not from a record perspective. The Cardinals were brutal, but Brissett set new career highs with 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes in 14 games played, including 12 starts.

Brissett is just 33 years old. If the Cardinals are looking to completely rebuild the quarterback room and let the veteran go, he would be an intriguing addition for New York. He's been known throughout his career as a good locker room guy, has been a part of winning teams, is coming off the best season of his career and has experience with Reich already.

This wouldn't be the type of move that would be a game-changer, but it would be a good bridge option to get New York through the 2026 season and to the 2027 NFL Draft, which is expected to be very strong with quarterbacks.