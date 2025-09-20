Jets Urged To Bench $44 Million Veteran In Favor Of Preseason Star
The New York Jets made a few big decisions in the offseason, but there were a few holes left on the roster that never received the attention they should have.
New York opted to cut veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, but it kept Allen Lazard on the roster. The wide receiver room is quite depleted at this point, but Lazard still hasn't worked himself into a consistent role with the team.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently urged the Jets to bench Lazard going forward in favor of preseason star Brandon Smith. Smith looked excellent in training camp and the preseason. He could bring a new wrinkle to New York's offense.
Should Jets bench Allen Lazard for Brandon Smith going forward?
"The Jets have a perfectly capable Lazard replacement sitting on their practice squad, and you can guarantee his effort would be much more befitting of an NFL player if he were given an opportunity to suit up this week. That player is Brandon Smith," Fried wrote. "Lazard played 22 snaps in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills and was not targeted a single time. Now, some of this was clearly a result of the Jets' inept passing attack, led by Justin Fields, who had one of the worst games of his NFL career.
"Meanwhile, you have a player in Smith who not only outplayed Lazard — and most of the receivers on the Jets' roster this summer — but also has established chemistry with Tyrod Taylor, having spent much of training camp working with the second-team offen Smith led the Jets with 10 catches for 113 yards in the preseason and made a strong push for a 53-man roster spot."
Smith and Tyrod Taylor worked closely together for most of the offseason. They could use their chemistry with Justin Fields on the sidelines with a concussion.
Lazard shouldn't have made the roster in the first place. Now, he's simply filling a spot that the Jets could have used for a more productive weapon.
Either way, there's no point for the Jets to continue to keep Lazard on the roster, especially if the coaching staff doesn't have a role for him on offense.
