Jets' Quincy Williams Playing Through Fracture Despite 3-11 Record

The New York Jets have just three games left in the 2025 regular season and have been eliminated from playoff contention for a while, and currently have a 3-11 record. For many, this would be a good reason to sit and rest injuries, but not for linebacker Quincy Williams.

Williams revealed that he has a fracture in his hand, which is why he wore a cast that looked like an oven mitt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Wednesday, he said he would be wearing it the rest of the season and shared why he talked about not wanting to let his teammates down.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm going to wear it the rest of the season just to protect myself," Williams said of the cast. "It's something I decided to do myself with the fracture. We're going to be good with that...I don't want to let my teammates down or something happens in the game where I'm not wearing it or something and I have to get out. We have to finish these three games strong."

Quincy Williams is playing through a fracture

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown against New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

So, with three games left and the season and the Jets sitting at 3-11, what does Williams want to see from the defense? He opened up about that as well.

"I want to see their best, I'm going to be honest with you," Williams said on Wednesday. "I want to see them put on tape what they're going to be proud of. I want to see us all put on tape what we're going to be proud of. And then, like (Aaron Glenn) already said, there's evaluation on everyone. Just putting your best foot forward these last three games."

New York's Injury Report is crowded right now, but Williams hasn't been on it this week. Last week, he missed practice on Wednesday, was a limited participant on Thursday, and then was a full participant on Friday ahead of the Jaguars game.

Despite not having lot to play for over the next three weeks, Williams will play through a fracture. That's the type of player fans should be rooting for.

