Instant Impact, Next Steps As Jets Fire DC Steve Wilks

The New York Jets are moving on.

New York's defense has been under a microscope all season and is making a significant change with just three games left in the regular season. On Monday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been fired.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"I relieved Steve Wilks of his duties this morning as our defensive coordinator," Glenn announced. "Chris Harris will actually be (handling) some of those duties right now and I will be helping him as he progresses throughout the week as our coordinator. Everybody else will stay the same. This decision that I made late last night and I talked to him this morning. I felt like it was the best decision for this organization at this time. I've said this all along that I'm evaluating players, I'm evaluating coaches, I'm evaluating myself, and I just felt like this was the best decision for right now for the team and this organization."

Coach Glenn announced he relieved DC Steve Wilks of his duties.



Chris Harris will take over in the interim. pic.twitter.com/WrkStpW3tH — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 15, 2025

With three games left, the Jets will look a bit different. Let's dive into the impact of the decision.

The Jets moved on

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Chris Harris As Interim Defensive Coordinator



Harris joined the Jets as the defensive backs/pass game coordinator after spending time with the Tennessee Titans. He began his coaching career in the NFL back in 2013 with the Chicago Bears as a defensive quality control coach. He spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers as an assistant defensive backs coach. Afterward, he was a defensive backs coach with the Washington Commanders before going over to Tennessee as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.



Although the Jets' overall defense hasn't been great, the secondary has been solid overall. The Jets are currently ranked 12th in the league, allowing 200.1 passing yards per game. That mark was better heading into Week 15, but a 330-yard outburst from Trevor Lawrence didn't help. Harris has extensive experience working with secondaries and has been a part of one of the more successful parts of the Jets' defense this season.

Glenn's Comments



On Sunday, Glenn initially said that the Jets would not be making a change.



"I knew the question was going to be asked," Glenn said. "Listen, I brought Wilks in for a reason. I want him to run his system. We have three games left. Three games left. Our guys will go out there and play. Right now, it's not about the Xs and Os across the board. It's about the character of the men on this team. I'll tell you what. I thought some of our guys really gave it up on that field today. Really pushed it. Really continued to play no matter what the situation was. I'm proud of the guys for that."



Arguably, the decision is the right one. New York is allowing the third-most points per game at 28.4. The fact that Glenn was decisive despite the comments in the aftermath of Sunday's game shows he really is consistently evaluating. Even with three games remaining, it's important to put the best foot forward.

Next Steps



The Jets aren't going to be making the playoffs. But there's still evaluation to do. Which defensive players will be back? Guys like Quincy Williams, Tony Adams, Michael Clemons, and many others are going to be free agents. These next three weeks will be a time to see what New York has. This decision will hopefully help put the team in the right position to make those decisions.

More NFL: Aaron Glenn Calls Jets' Blowout Loss Vs. Jaguars 'Unacceptable'