Jets Re-Sign Running Back As Week 4 Nears
The New York Jets quietly brought back a running back this week.
Over the course of the week, stories like the acquisition of cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. or the health of Justin Fields has dominated headlines for New York. But, those aren't the only stories involving the Jets right now.
New York announced earlier in the week that it was re-signing running back Lawrance Toafili back to the practice sqaud.
The New York Jets made another move re-signing the running back
"The Jets have signed RB Lawrance Toafili to the practice squad," as shared by team reporter Susanna Weir. "Toafili (5-11, 194), who initially signed with the Jets on July 29, rushed 15 times for 79 yards in the preseason. He had a 19-yard scoring run in the summer finale against the Eagles.
"In 55 games at Florida State, Toafili, 23, rushed 340 times for 1,895 yards (5.6 per) and 15 TDs. He also had 92 receptions for 904 yards (9.8 per) and 4 TDs, becoming just the fifth player in FSU history to score both a receiving and rushing touchdown of at least 70 yards. Toafili was added to the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 1 and released on Sept. 9."
Toafili was released on September 9th, as Weir noted, and hasn't appeared in an NFL game yet. He was an undrafted free agent by the Jets this offseason. He spent his entire college career at Florida State and tallied 1,895 total rushing yards across 55 games played. He had 456 rushing yards in his final season in college in 2024 to go along with 215 receiving yards as well. The best season of his college career came in 2022. That year, he had 725 yards from scrimmage, including 457 rushing yards and 268 receiving yards.
At this point, the re-signing of Toafili doesn't pose a significant immediate impact, but it is another move that was made by the Jets. The practice squad continues to be a revolving door and Toafili is the latest to make a return to it.