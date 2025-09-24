Jets Get Update On Justin Fields Role From ESPN
The New York Jets are still waiting to hear more about Justin Fields' potential status for Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.
Fields missed Week 3 action due to a concussion. He's in the National Football League's concussion protocol currently. Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Fields and didn't have an update on Monday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Jets injuries: No update from Aaron Glenn on Justin Fields (concussion) and Quincy Williams (shoulder)," Cimini said.
As of writing, the Jets haven't shared another update on Fields' health. But, chatter about Fields' job security should be put to rest. It's easy to speculate about Fields after a rough Week 2. But, he was signed to be the team's starter. Glenn didn't fully confirm he would start, but acknowledged that Fields was signed to be the team's starter.
It doesnt' sound like the New York Jets are going to make a change
"Justin came in as our starter," Glenn said. "He's been our starter. Tyrod was the backup. I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin's at. I don't want to say anything until I know that Justin's clear. So once Justin is clear, I'll let you know exactly where we're going."
If that's not enough to prove to you that Fields is the starter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said he would be "surprised" if the Jets move away from Fields as the team's starter.
" I would be surprised if the Jets turn away from Fields this early, assuming he's healthy," Fowler said. "They know Fields had an uneven training camp from a passing standpoint but felt that he turned things around late in the preseason with a string of good practices leading into Week 1. They are hoping Week 2 was an aberration.
"In theory, the Jets have a running offense, which can work well with Fields as the dual-threat option with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the backfield. New York can turn to Taylor at any time -- Week 6, Week 10, he's always ready as a viable option. But money also typically speaks in these situations. The Jets are paying Fields $20 million in cash in 2025. Give him time to earn that."
All of the chatter and chatter about Fields at this point and losing his job is just noise. You can scroll right past it.
More NFL: Reaction To Jets-Russell Wilson Speculation After Giants Benching