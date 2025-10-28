Jets Release WR Just 3 Days After Joining Active Roster
The New York Jets are on a bye week right now, but they did open up a spot on the active roster on Tuesday.
New York announced that wide receiver Brandon Smith was being released from the active roster just three days after signing with the 53-man roster on Oct. 25th.
"The Jets have released WR Brandon Smith," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir wrote. "Smith (6-1, 218) spent the last two seasons on the Jets' practice squad and was signed to the active roster ahead of Week 8, playing 8 offensive snaps in the Green & White's win against Cincinnati.
"He also appeared in their Week 6 loss to the Broncos. Smith, an Iowa product, led the Jets with 10 catches during the 2025 preseason for 113 yards. He previously played with the D.C. Defenders of the UFL, and he spent time on the Cowboys' and Cardinals' rosters but did not appear in any regular-season games."
The Jets released Brandon Smith on Tuesday
Smith was signed to the Jets' active roster as the team placed Josh Reynolds and LB Cam Jones on Injured Reserve before the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith played in eight snaps in Week 8, as Weir noted, but didn't have a target. He has also appeared in 13 snaps on the special teams in two games this season.
The move isn't overtly shocking. He has spent a lot of time on the Jets' practice squad. It wouldn't be surprising to see him end up back there, unless another team swoops in and signs him. The Jets opened an active roster spot with the move, which is interesting with a big week ahead across the NFL.
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is coming on Nov. 4th, although the Jets aren't a team that is expected to be a buyer, by any means. This likely is more of a procedural move. There have been plenty of guys this season who have quickly popped up on the active roster only to be released and head back to the practice squad and vice versa. Right now, the Jets are releasing Smith, but it may not be for long.
