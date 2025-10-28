Jets Get Much-Needed Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams Updates
There is one week left until the Nov. 4th National Football League trade deadline and the buzz is loud around the New York Jets.
With time running out, reports have started popping up left and right about what the team could do. There's so much noise out there and mock trades all over the place, but most of it doesn't matter. It's one thing for someone without ties to the team or league to project some sort of trade, it's another thing if one of the top insiders in the league says something.
Two names that have been discussed at length are Breece Hall and Quinnen Williams and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave updates on both.
"We'll start with the New York Jets, they have a couple of big names on their team that teams have been calling about," Rapoport said. "It remains unclear as of right now whether or not anyone is going to be able to pry Breece Hall from the New York Jets, but no doubt he is the subject of trade calls. One of the better backs in the NFL, certainly broke out on Sunday in the Jets' first win. He has been a guy that teams have been calling about. Now, he's going to be a free agent next year. I know he could potentially figure into the Jets' plans. Other teams would also want him to figure into their plans. So, it would take a significant, significant offer for someone to pry Breece Young from the Jets, but stay tuned with a week to go.
The Jets shouldn't trade Breece Hall or Quinnen Williams
"Similar situation with Quinnen Williams, the star defensive tackle for the New York Jets. He is under contract to a ton of money. Another player teams are calling about. Another one where it would take a huge, huge offer to get someone that the Jets' defense is sort of built around from the Jets."
With a week to go until the trade deadline, this is the type of update Jets fans should be hoping for. New York is 1-7 on the season, but both Hall and Williams are guys who can help the team into the future. Williams is already under contract, but Hall is not beyond this season.
The fact that Rapoport noted "significant" offers would be needed for either is a very good sign. Either the Jets will end up staying the course and keep two of their best overall players, or receive a "significant" offer if a team steps up to the plate and gives New York an offer it can't refuse. That's the perfect way to handle the deadline this year.
