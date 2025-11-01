Jets' Reported Breece Hall Trade Price Is Rightfully High
If the New York Jets were to trade Breece Hall this fall, they would have to get a haul back.
Hall is a star and is leading the Jets in total yards from scrimmage by a wide margin. The 24-year-old has 759 yards from scrimmage right now (581 rushing yards and 178 receiving yards) in eight games. Garrett Wilson is No. 2 on the Jets right now with 395 scrimmage yards (all receiving) in six games. Clearly, Hall is integral to this team, but with free agency looming, rumors have been flying about the possibility of a trade.
On Saturday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Jets are looking for at least a third-round pick to consider trading the star running back.
"The Jets have been getting calls on RB Breece Hall for a while, and while there is interest, New York is looking for at least a third-round pick in return," Russini said. "Hall is in the final year of his rookie deal. Teams are also continuing to monitor DT Quinnen Williams, despite a high price tag."
The Jets are looking for value
Arguably, the Jets shouldn't trade Hall. He's 24 years old and there could be a pathway to keeping him beyond this season. The Jets just freed up some cap space by trading Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN's Rich Cimini projected Hall to land a deal in the $8 or $9 million range per season.
"Looking at running back contracts from 2024 and 2025, Hall projects to land a deal in the range of $8 million to $9 million per year," Cimini said. "The comps are Rhamondre Stevenson (four years, $36 million), Chuba Hubbard (four years, $33.2 million) and D'Andre Swift (three years, $24 million)."
For someone who is as impactful as Hall is for the offense in general -- both the running game and the passing attack -- that is a perfectly fair value. Plus, the Jets could easily also use the franchise tag if they wanted to keep Hall. This is to say that keeping Hall beyond 2025 wouldn't be very difficult so the idea of free agency really isn't too big of a deal. Therefore, the Jets shouldn't trade him unlesss there is significant value coming back in return.
A third-round pick is at least closer, although a draft pick is essentially a lottery ticket with no guarantee of success. The Jets have a star in Hall and found him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If someone blows the Jets away, then sure. SNY's Connor Hughes reported earlier in the week that he had heard that Hall's value was closer to a fourth- or fifth-round pick. At least Russini's new report is closer to a good value, but still Hall arguably is better off in New York.