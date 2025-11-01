Jets Have Quietly Nailed Trade Deadline So Far
Who will still be a member of the New York Jets when the 2025 National Football League trade deadline passes on Tuesday, Nov. 4th?
This is a question that has been going around the NFL for a few days now. The Jets are on a bye week and haven't quite made their plans clear. The Jets traded Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles, but have been quiet outside of that. That deal in itself was good. The Jets traded from an area of surplus to bring in a young receiver with upside. It's not too shocking. The Jets, under head coach Aaron Glenn, haven't looked like the same team from over the last few years.
Glenn made it clear shortly after his hiring that he wanted the team to "move in silence" and that is what New York has done, thinking back to the offseason. Rumors and reports are all over the place about various stars the team should trade, but the Jets themselves have been quiet. FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Eric Williams shared what they have heard about teams ahead of the trade deadline and unsurprisingly, the Jets are getting people talking.
"There is one sleeper team that hasn’t appeared very active in the run-up to the trade deadline but could have a big impact on the league if it decides to get involved," Vacchiano and Williams said. "That’s why several NFL sources are beginning to wonder: What are the New York Jets going to do? 'They have to start selling, right?' one NFL executive told me. 'They’ve got a new GM and coach who are likely to start blowing up that roster. They’re 1-7 and better off with a top (draft) pick than a few more wins. And best of all for them, they’ve got some attractive players...'
Who could the Jets trade?
"According to multiple sources, the Jets have fielded many calls from teams interested in dealing, but other than trading cornerback Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, New York has either rebuffed the advances or set asking prices way too high so far. Among the players drawing interest from around the league include edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, running back Breece Hall and linebacker Quincy Williams."
The fact that the Jets have been quiet and teams don't know what they are going to do is the perfect way to handle the deadline.
Vacchiano and Williams quoted an executive who said specifically that people don't know what the Jets are going to do.
"That’s why everyone is circling, but no one seems sure what they’re going," the executive said.
Johnson, himself, made it clear that he spoke to the front office and that he isn't going to be getting moved. Hall, at one point, seemed like he was going to be moved with all of the buzz out there, but that idea has shifted. But, again, is that the Jets' viewpoint or just all of the rumors out there creating a narrative?
Reports have been out there, like from Vacchiano and Williams, that the Jets are asking for a lot for their players, as they should. There is talent here worth building around.
The Jets have operated differently under Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey than the team has over the last few years. They do a good job of keeping information in. So, really, there's no way to know what New York will do, but the time is running out.
