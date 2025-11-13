Jets Reportedly Almost Traded Breece Hall At Deadline
The New York Jets put together one of the more shocking and exciting trade deadlines in recent memory. While they had multiple easy trade candidates on their roster, they opted to trade superstars instead of the expiring players.
Players like Breece Hall and Quincy Williams stayed in New York while they opted to trade Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. (Quinnen) Williams was discussed as a trade chip for weeks leading up to the deadline, but it seemed like speculation more than anything concrete until the deal went through. Gardner's trade came out of nowhere and left the entire NFL in shock.
Still, the aforementioned Hall was one of the more discussed trade pieces on the Jets. He was reportedly on the trade block for weeks leading up to the deadline, but no deal came to fruition. Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today recently revealed some details about Hall's potential trade sweepstakes.
Jets seemingly didn't get a Breece Hall trade offer worth taking
"Mougey and the Jets clearly felt that it wasn't worth dealing the star running back for anything less than a third-round selection," Brinkerhoff wrote. "Hall is set to hit free agency after the season. However, the Jets are flush with cap space and could easily franchise tag their RB1 if they don't agree on an extension.
"Running backs don't typically receive big paydays, but Hall could be an exception. New York has the luxury of splurging at the position given their lack of weapons on offense and a desire to build around what figures to be a rookie signal caller next season."
The Jets were reportedly offered a fourth-round pick for Hall, but they opted to keep him. It's unclear what the Jets would have done with the star running back if they had been offered a third-round pick or more.
Now, New York has an opportunity to sign the running back to an extension in free agency this offseason. He's still young and improving. The Jets might need to give up a lot of money to retain the star, but it would be well worth it in the long-term.
