Jets Reportedly 'Extremely High' on 937-Yard Indiana Playmaker

Who is going to be Garrett Wilson's running mate in the New York Jets' wide receiver room in 2026?

The answer likely isn't on the roster yet.

The 2026 National Football League Draft is scheduled to begin in two weeks on Thursday, April 23. That day, the Jets will make two selections at No. 2 and No. 16, barring a trade. It's going to be a transformational day for the franchise and will have a massive impact on the team moving forward for the foreseeable future, regardless of who they select. Arvell Reese and David Bailey are the two most likely candidates to be taken at No. 2. Either could transform the defense for the foreseeable future. No. 16 is completely up in the air.

On Thursday, ESPN dropped a column with intel on each of the 32 teams around the league ahead of the draft. For the Jets, Jordan Reid shared an intriguing nugget and told fans not to be surprised if New York moves up for a third pick in the first round and that the team is "extremely high" on Omar Cooper Jr.

The 2026 NFL Draft Is Just 2 Weeks Away

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (WO17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With three picks inside the top 33, the Jets will take a true best-player-available approach, but don't be surprised if they end Round 1 with three picks ... using none of them on a QB," Reid wrote. "The Jets are expected to be aggressive in boosting their wide receivers room, and Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) is one player they are reported to be extremely high on. They view him as an ideal complementary WR2 to Garrett Wilson."

The Indiana playmaker had the best season of his college career in 2025 en route to the National Championship. Cooper had 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games played. The Jets have the No. 33 overall pick in the draft, which is the first selection in the second round. Right now, Sports Illustrated has Cooper ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect in the draft class. As the draft has approached, there's been a lot of buzz out there around Cooper.

The Jets' three biggest roster holes right now are wide receiver, the edge and a long-term quarterback. The Jets may not find the answer at quarterback early. If the Jets actually were to trade up and land a third pick, it would be a win if they were to come out of the first round with two pass rushers and a receiver.