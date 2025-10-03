Jets Country

Breece Hall To Chiefs? Blockbuster Jets Trade Speculation Growing

The Chiefs and Jets have the groundwork to a major trade in the coming weeks...

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (5) and cornerback Jamel Dean (35) tackle New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (5) and cornerback Jamel Dean (35) tackle New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have been at the center of a lot of trade buzz for a few weeks now and it's only going to heat up as time goes on.

The Jets are 0-4 after a crushing loss in Week 4 to the Miami Dolphins. Going forward, the Jets will likely begin rebuilding their roster a bit further, which could see expiring players like Breece Hall moved in trades. Hall makes the most sense as a trade chip for the Jets for a few reasons, but with Braelon Allen's recent injury, the rumors are left in question.

Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone recently suggested the Kansas City Chiefs could be a top landing spot in a deal for Hall. The Chiefs have been closely connected to the Jets' star running back for the last few weeks.

Breece Hall continues to be linked to Chiefs in potential trade

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"In the final year of his contract but still just 24 years old, Breece Hall could be on the move. The New York Jets are a disastrous 0-4, and the front office could definitely fetch a solid return for Hall, who I believe is better than most people think," Scataglia wrote. "He's been a productive player despite being on the Jets, a team that makes offense seem impossible.

"Hall could fit with a team like the Chiefs or Chicago Bears as a solid dual-threat option out of the backfield. Both Andy Reid and Ben Johnson would surely love to have Hall, but the Arizona Cardinals also need backfield help."

The Chiefs offense hasn't been the dominant unit that many would have expected it to be. Kansas City has struggled at times, but the best days still lie ahead, especially if the front office can add Hall at the trade deadline.

This idea makes sense for the Jets, even with Allen's injury. It's unlikely that Hall is re-signed in New York, so trading him before his contract runs out is the best case scenario.

The Chiefs would get much better by adding Hall. He'd be their lead back with the ability to make plays as a runner and as a passcatcher. Kansas City likely needs a wide receiver more than anything but adding Hall would certainly make them better.

Zach Pressnell
