Jets Reportedly Scouting Potential No. 1 Overall QB Prospect
If the 2025 National Football League season were to end today, the New York Jets would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft.
New York's 2025 season has spiraled out of control and now the team has even more quarterback questions than it did coming into the campaign. The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal and have had an up-and-down start to the season to the point where it wasn't even known if he would start Week 8 until Saturday afternoon.
Fields is going to start against the Cincinnati Bengals and then New York will get a break with a Week 9 bye week. If the season continues to go the way it has to this point, the Jets will have a chance to add one of the top prospects in the 2026 draft class. Right now, they would have their choice of anyone. But, there are four teams in the NFL with one win right now. All it takes is one win to change the trajectory right now. The exact draft placement will come later on, but rumblings are starting to come out about prospects the Jets are scouting. On Saturday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets sent three scouts to watch Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
"For draftniks: Jets have three scouts at today’s Indiana-UCLA game, presumably to check out Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza — perhaps the top QB prospect," Cimini said.
The Jets are eyeing the top overall 2026 QB prospect
Mendoza has a chance to be the top overall quarterback prospect in the 2026 draft class. CBS Sports currently has Mendoza as the top-ranked quarterback prospect for 2026 and No. 3 overall prospect.
Mendoza entered the day on Saturday with 1,755 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, two interceptions, 151 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. He followed up with another good showing on Saturday with 168 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against UCLA in a 56-6 win.
It's intriguing to hear that the Jets sent scouts to see him play, but obviously the draft is a long time away and the Jets will scout plenty of other guys. But, it's an early sign that the Jets are looking.
More NFL: What Surprise Justin Fields Decision Means For Jets