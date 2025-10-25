What Surprise Justin Fields Decision Means For Jets
The New York Jets aren't making a quarterback change after all.
It's been an odd week, to say the least. The biggest question all week has been who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets when they take the field on Sunday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear on Wednesday that he knew who would be the starter, but didn't want to give the Bengals time to prepare.
Throughout the week, Glenn continued to have that stance and both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor acknowledged that they were splitting reps in practice and to send the questions Glenn's way. Reports surfaced pointing towards Taylor as the potential starter for New York, but the Jets never confirmed that and on Saturday announced that Fields will be the starter and Taylor actually is out due to a knee injury.
The Jets are rolling with Justin Fields
Taylor was questionable on the Jets' Injury Report, although the team didn't give an indication throughout the week that he would miss time. In fact, ESPN's Rich Cimini said Friday that Taylor "should be available" despite the knee ailment. The news that Taylor is missing the game due to the knee injury just adds another wrinkle to this entire dynamic. Did the Jets know all week that Taylor wouldn't be able to roll? When Glenn said earlier in the week that he knew who the starter would be, was it Fields all along? Did Woody Johnson's comments bashing Fields play any role on the week at all?
These questions are up in the air right now, but the timing of the announcement. In announcing that Taylor is out, that leaves very little wiggle room for Fields to be replaced like that last week, which should bode well for him. Last week, he struggled in the first half and was yanked. He's fully out so this should give Fields plenty of space to make his case to continue as the team's starter moving forward. The Jets have rookie Brady Cook on the practice squad.
The Jets arguably have a winnable matchup on Sunday. Fields has been up against the wall, but he has an opportunity to shut all of the noise down now.
