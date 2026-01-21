Jets Reunion? Insider Links Geno Smith To New York

The New York Jets likely need two quarterbacks this offseason. Could one be a familiar face?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column on Tuesday in which anonymous executives pitched different ideas and predictions for the offseason. For the Jets, they predicted that Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, and Kyler Murray all will become available for New York.

"Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray are all made available -- for the Jets

This notion isn't exactly bold -- all three quarterbacks appear to not be in the long-term plans of their current franchises," Fowler wrote. "But they are each former Pro Bowlers and several teams have a glaring need at the position each year.

Will the Jets add a quarterback?

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Do the Jets get one of those three -- that's really the question I have," an AFC executive said. "They could go young and load up for the 2027 draft of quarterbacks, but the head coach [Aaron Glenn] probably needs to win, so he might need more of a reliable option."

"Miami and Arizona are saddled with large guarantees on deals with Tagovailoa and Murray, respectively. Murray would make more sense to New York, given Tagovailoa's ties to the AFC East, but not everyone is convinced Arizona owner Michael Bidwill would pay a significant portion of Murray's $37 million in guarantees for him to not play in Arizona. Smith's contract is more manageable, with $18.5 million already guaranteed for 2026 (another $8 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year). The 35-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Jets, throwing 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions before moving on."

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and sent a contingent to watch Fernando Mendoza play in the College Football National Championship. The most likely option for the Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft is that they will select Mendoza. If that becomes a reality, Smith immediately becomes expendable.

He's under contract for the next two seasons, but there is a potential out in the deal after the 2026 season.

Smith had a career resurgence with the Seattle Seahawks but struggled with the Raiders in 2026. While this is the case, he has played for the Jets in the past -- four seasons from 2013 through 2016 -- and there wouldn't be long-term money attached to him. Arguably, of the three, Smith would be the most interesting. At 35 years old he could help the team out in 2026, then the Jets hopefully could turn to a young option.

