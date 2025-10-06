Jets Expected To Get Key Starter Back For Week 6
The New York Jets have gotten off to a worse start than anybody could have imagined. They're 0-5 after five weeks and head coach Aaron Glenn is still looking for his illustrious first victory as the leader of the team.
New York has been in a few close games this year, including matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, and the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Still, the Jets have fallen short of getting a win this year and the pressure is likely beginning to weigh heavily on Glenn and the team's shoulders.
But the team needs to get healthy over anything. There are a lot of key players who have already missed time with injuries including Justin Fields, Braelon Allen, and Jermaine Johnson. Fields has returned from a concussion and shown some promise, but Allen and Johnson remain on the sidelines.
While Allen is still awaiting encouraging updates, he's expected to be out for a good chunk of the season. Johnson, on the other hand, could be back as early as this week in London against the Broncos.
Jets expect Jermaine Johnson to play in Week 6 against Broncos
SNY's Connor Hughes recently dropped the bombshell report that the Jets expect Johnson to be back on the field on Sunday against the Broncos. Getting Johnson back on the field would be a huge boost for the defense. Coach Glenn has already said that Johnson is traveling with the team to London.
Johnson was an emerging pass rusher in 2023, as he recorded 7 1/2 sacks with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. But he's been fighting injuries ever since. After an achillies injury, the star linebacker missed 15 of 17 games in 2024 before returning this year.
But he's only played in two of the team's five games to this point. He's yet to record a sack on the season and his production has been minimal when on the field.
The Jets will need him to return healthy and stay healthy in order to continue developing and growing as a player. Adding him to the defensive front could be the boost the Jets need to turn the season around.
