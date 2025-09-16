Jets Rookie Class Made New York History
The New York Jets have played two games so far this season. Although the Jets don’t have a win to show for their performance yet, there are reasons for optimism for the future of this franchise.
Rookie Armand Membou has looked like a potential star at offensive tackle already. In two games, he has played 100 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps (111 snaps) and hasn't been penalized yet and already has an 81.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. What's crazy about that is that Membou is currently ranked third among all of the offensive tackles in football. Membou already looks like a centerpiece on this offensive line but the rookie class in general has been good.
He isn’t the only rookie for Jets fans to be happy about. In fact, ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared that all seven of the team's draft picks played in the season opener, which the first time in Jets history that this happened.
The New York Jets have some high hopes
"No. 1. Perfect attendance: It's much too early to stamp the 2025 draft class as a success or failure, but it's already unique in this respect: All seven draft picks played in the season opener, a franchise first in the era of the seven-round draft (since 1994)," Cimini said. "Right tackle Armand Membou (64 snaps) and tight end Mason Taylor (56) led the way in front-line roles -- hardly a surprise. The rest of the class contributed mainly on special teams, although wide receiver Arian Smith, safety Malachi Moore, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa and defensive end Tyler Baron did see action on a handful of plays from scrimmage. The only one to play exclusively on special teams was cornerback Azareye'h Thomas.
"Disclaimer: This doesn't mean the class is destined for greatness. So much of rookie playing time is based on roster composition. The Jets are in the midst of a youth movement, creating opportunities. That said, the Jets have majored in rebuilds over the years, and yet this was the first time that every draft pick contributed in Week 1, which is certainly noteworthy."
This doesn't mean every player in the 2025 draft class will stick around in New York forever. But, it really is a good sign. This isn't the case everywhere, but is a sign that the front office has liked what it has seen from the rookie class so far.
