Sauce Gardner, Tom Brady To Play In Exciting, New Tournament
The New York Jets are going to be represented in the upcoming "Fanatics Flag Football Classic."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a handful of superstars across the National Football League expected to participate in the upcoming competitive flag football competition and Jets star corner Sauce Gardner will be in the mix. He won't be the only star on the field. This competition could even end up pairing the Jets star with one of the team's biggest rivals: Tom Brady who is among the stars expected to participate.
"Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, sort of, to join Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, Sauce Gardner Myles Garrett and others for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic - a competitive flag football tournament taking place during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026," Schefter said. "It will be Brady's first football action since retiring three years ago. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan will be coaching the three teams."
Brady retired after the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent three years in Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl, but Jets fans will remember him the most for his time as a member of the New England Patriots. He was the Jets' biggest rival and now he will be involved in this upcoming tournament.
The Jets star will be in the upcoming flag football tournament
After the announcement, FOX Sports' Eric Williams shared more details about the event itself including the play format and how to watch.
"What is the format of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic? The games will follow Olympic-style flag football rules, played on a 50-yard field with two 10-yard end zones, a 5-on-5 format and two 20-minute halves," Williams said. "The three teams will feature a balanced mix of athletes and entertainers, and each team will also be led by an NFL head coach. Further details, including additional participants and special programming, will be announced in the coming months.
"How can I watch the Fanatics Flag Football Classic? The event will air live on FOX Sports and Tubi, with award-winning actor and comedian Kevin Hart to serve as host."
