Jets Rookie Duo Challenging Veterans for Starting Roles
The New York Jets haven't won yet this season, but there are some young pieces that the fanbase should be excited about.
New York's rookie class is already having an impact on the 2025 season. 2025 first-round pick Armand Membou has been among the best overall offensive tackles in football to begin the season. Not just best rookie offensive tackle, but among the best overall offensive tackles in the game, per Pro Football Focus.
Second-round pick Mason Taylor hasn't put up big numbers yet, but he's clearly the team's lead tight end and has given the front office things to be happy about on film. These two rookies were expected to play big roles right away and that has been the case.
But, two other rookies have emerged already has regular contributors. These are fourth-round receiver Arian Smith and fourth-round safety Malachi Moore.
The New York Jets should be excited about these rookies
There's been plenty of buzz about both of these guys. It was wondered whether or not Moore could pass Tony Adams on the Jets' depth chart throughout the summer at safety. Adams has begun the season as the team's starter, but Moore got a chance on Sunday with him out and looked good while playing 100 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps. He had four total tackles in the loss against against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In total this season, he's allowed one catch through three games one only one target.
Smith took a step forward with his usage Week 3. He had two catches for just two yards. That's not going to win anyone over. But, if you dig deeper into the numbers, he was on the field for more time on Sunday. Week 1, Smith saw just six offensive snaps, or 9.4 percent. Week 2, he played 46.8 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps. Week 3, he played in 78.3 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps. Clearly, the Jets are getting more comfortable with him on the field and that's positive.
Although he didn't put up big numbers, his speed plays different. Simply having him on the field makes the opposing defense play the Jets' differently defensively because they have to worry about Smith running over the top.
With the way that Smith and Moore have played, it's going to be interesting to see how the Jets handle starting roles. When Adams returns, will he get back in the starting lineup? Moore currently seems like a more likely option. The wide receiver room is tricky in general. Garrett Wilson is the clear No. 1. Josh Reynolds has been injured. Allen Lazard has had an up-and-down role among others. Smith has gotten more and more time each week and got the start Week 3.
These two rookies, on top of Membou and Taylor should give Jets fans hope for what this team can be. There are good, long-term pieces in place here, some solid rookies, and a good coach. Things will turn around soon.