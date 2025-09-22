Jets Get Brief Quincy Williams Injury Update
The New York Jets didn’t get the results they wanted on Sunday and to make matters worse, they didn’t get out of the game fully healthy.
During the game, Pro Bowl linebacker Quincy Williams was forced to exit the game with a shoulder injury. Marcelino McCrary-Ball was dealing with a hamstring injury. Also, there was a point in the game in which Sauce Gardner was evaluated for a head injury. But, Gardner re-entered the game.
After the Week 3 contest, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shared updates on both Williams and McCrary-Ball.
"On the injury front, two guys of note," Glenn said. "Quincy had a shoulder. See exactly how he'll be when we get back. Marcelino, hamstring. I think he'll be just fine."
The New York Jets provided an injury update
Williams is the big one to watch right now. The 29-year-old has the chance to be a game-breaker when he is fully healthy. He's already played well this season too. Last year, Williams finished the season with four passes defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks, 116 total tackles, and two quarterback hits. In three games this season -- and not even a full third one at that -- Williams has two passes defended, 1 1/2 sacks, 15 total tackles, and three quarterback hits.
The Jets' defense hasn't lived up to expectations so far in 2025, but Williams has been a bright spot at the very least. We likely will hear more as soon as Monday, but the Jets won't release another Injury Report until later in the week. New York gets a little extra time right now as its Week 4 contest won't be on Sunday. The Jets will hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins on the road on Monday night. That at least gives Williams and other injured guys on the roster -- like Justin Fields -- a chance to get healthy ahead of the matchup. New York is 0-3 on the season so far and needs a win. Monday will be a great opportunity.
More NFL: What Aaron Glenn Said After Jets' 29-27 Buccaneers Loss