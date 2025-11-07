Jets Rookie Is Building Block For NY Fans To Believe In
The New York Jets obviously aren't where they want to be in the standings right now, but there are reasons to believe that this team can turn things around in the not-so-distant future.
There are plenty of teams that are struggling right now. New York is 1-7 on the season, but it isn't the only one-win team in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are both 1-8 on the season. There are four two-win teams as well (Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Giants). The record is bad, but there is an argument that the Jets have the right head coach in place in Aaron Glenn and New York's roster is full of young guys who can help turn things around.
The Jets have a long-term quarterback question, but there are offensive weapons in place like Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Breece Hall -- at least for the rest of the season. On defense, the Jets have pieces even with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams gone in Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson II, Malachi Moore, and more. Also, the offensive line is trending in the right direction and it seems like the Jets found a star in rookie right tackle Armand Membou.
The Jets found a long-term starter in Armand Membou
New York selected Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, he has a 72.6 overall PFF grade heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, good for 23rd among 75 qualified tackles. Membou is just 21 years old. He won't even turn 22 years old until after the season is over in March.
It's no secret that the offensive line has been a weakness for the Jets over the last few years. There is still room for improvement, but Membou is a clear-cut, high-end right tackle immediately. Olu Fashanu has also shown some flashes this season at left tackle. New York's offensive line is set at the ends.
This team isn't where they want to be. That much is obvious. But, New York is loaded with high-end, young talent at difficult positions to find. Plus, a lot of draft picks coming up. The sun will shine on the Jets again soon.
More NFL: Sauce Gardner's Classy Response After Jets-Colts Stunner