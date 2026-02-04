NFL Analyst Doesn't Sugarcoat Jets-Justin Fields Mistake

The New York Jets made a handful of moves ahead of the 2025 National Football League, but not all were winners.

On the bright side, the Jets brought in guys like Brandon Stephens, Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs before the campaign. On top of this, the Jets had an exciting draft class led by Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor. Malachi Moore and Azareye'h Thomas also looked like legit pieces for the team moving forward.

Unfortunately, the Jets didn't get the quarterback position right. New York signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal to come in and be the team's starting quarterback. Pro Football Focus dropped a column pointing out each team's best and worst move from last offseason. The Fields deal was deemed as New York's worst move.

The Jets have to get the quarterback position right

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"Worst: QB Justin Fields," Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker wrote. "Perhaps it’s unfair to qualify a two-year, $40 million deal for a quarterback as an outwardly bad deal, but the Jets may want a redo on Fields’ contract. The former first-round pick tallied six big-time throws with seven turnover-worthy plays over nine games before being benched for Tyrod Taylor. Now, it seems like New York will have another starting quarterback in 2026 — but the $30 million fully guaranteed is still on the hook."

The idea of the Fields deal being the worst one for New York makes sense. He made just nine starts and went 2-7 before he was benched. Now, his future is completely up in the air. The idea of blaming the season on Fields isn't fair, though.

The Jets went 1-7 in games not started by Fields. New York also clearly saw numerous problems with the team overall. If not, they wouldn't have overhauled the majority of the coaching staff, including Tanner Engstrand as offensive coordinator. So, was the problem Fields? The talent around? Or the play calling?

The answer is probably somewhere in the middle. The deal doesn't look great right now because of the benching, but there are other variables at play as well.

