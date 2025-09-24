Jets Rookie Under Fire; Labeled 'Biggest Loser' Of Week 3 Loss
The New York Jets fell to 0-3 on the season after dropping a game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a last second field goal. In this game, the Jets were seemingly overmatched, but they hung around and stayed in the game until the very end.
Sitting at 0-3, it's time to begin placing the blame on the players and coaches who aren't showing up. Head coach Aaron Glenn has yet to record his first win. The defense has struggled as a whole and the offense only looked solid in Week 1.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently called rookie wide receiver Arian Smith one of the biggest losers of Week 3's loss to the Buccaneers. Smith recorded two catches for two yards in Week 3.
Jets WR Arian Smith has been nonexistent early in the season
"Jets rookie Arian Smith got the start at wide receiver on Sunday, playing a majority of the team's offensive snaps alongside Garrett Wilson and Tyler Johnson. Unfortunately, he failed to do much of anything with those snaps," Fried wrote. "Smith was targeted just twice, hauling in two catches for two yards. That included a little pop screen that resulted in another negative gain for the rookie wideout.
"The entire Jets passing game has been an inconsistent mess, so it’s hard to pin everything on Smith. Still, given the state of the wide receiver room, you’d hope their rookie fourth-round pick wouldn’t be outproduced by every other wideout on the roster."
Smith was drafted with high hopes surrounding him. He's an elite runner with solid after the catch abilities. The Jets cut ties with Davante Adams in the offseason and have seemingly benched Allen Lazard.
But Smith hasn't stepped up in this role. Instead, he's barely receiving any playing time. When he does get in the game, he's not the explosive playmaker that many assumed he would be. He's being used as a gadget player and it's not working.
Smith still has plenty of time to turn his production around, but the first three weeks haven't been his best. The Jets need him to emerge as a solid option on offense because their wide receiver core is lacking production right now.
