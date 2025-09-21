Jets Country

Jets' Sauce Gardner Exits Game After Suffering Apparent Head Injury

The Jets may have lost their star cornerback to a head injury in Week 3...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into the Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a plethora of injuries plaguing their roster. Most notably, the Jets were missing starting quarterback Justin Fields in this game.

Early in the second half, the Jets also lost their top defensive player, Sauce Gardner, as Gardner would go down with an apparent head injury. The star cornerback allowed a big play to Emeka Egbuka and was penalized for pass interference before leaving with the injury.

The Jets can't afford to lose Gardner for the long term, though.

Jets can't afford to lose Sauce Gardner for multiple weeks

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The biggest reason the Jets can't afford this loss is that their No. 2 cornerback, Brandon Stephens, has been horrendous this year. Justin Fried of The Jet Press discussed Stephens' horrendous play this year.

"The same can’t be said for the Jets’ other big free-agent signing, Brandon Stephens. The former Ravens cornerback was a disaster in his debut, looking every bit like the player who ranked among the worst at his position in Baltimore," Fried wrote. "Stephens was targeted a whopping seven times, allowing five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He was also flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty and allowed a 136.9 NFL passer rating when targeted.

"Stephens was the most targeted cornerback in the NFL over the last two seasons for a reason. If the Jets got even semi-competent play from their CB2 in Sunday's game, they probably would have come away with the win. Instead, the Stephens already looks to be a head-scratcher for the organization."

Stephens can't matchup with No. 2 or No. 3 wide receivers on competent offenses. If Gardner misses time, Stephens, who's been one of the worst defensive players in football, would be forced to guard top wide receivers.

The Jets need Gardner to make a quick return to the field. The injuries are already piling up a few weeks into the season. Losing Fields and Gardner in back-to-back weeks is crushing for the Jets. They need these stars to return to the field.

