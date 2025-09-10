Jets Should Target $12 Million Browns CB To Fill Massive Roster Hole
The New York Jets desperately need to add a second top cornerback on their defense.
Sauce Gardner was one of the best defenders in football during Week 1, but Brandon Stephens played so poorly opposite of him that it didn't really matter.
One player the Jets could target in a trade to replace Stephens is Cleveland Browns star defensive back Greg Newsome II. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently discussed Newsome as a potential trade candidate this year.
"Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II may also be difficult to obtain early in the season. Following a terrific performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1—albeit in a loss—Cleveland's defense again looks capable of making the Browns competitive," Knox wrote. "Newsome, meanwhile, was fantastic back on the perimeter for Cleveland. He helped limit Joe Burrow to just 113 passing yards while helping the Browns effectively shut down Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Jets should target Browns CB Greg Newsome II in a midseason trade
"The 25-year-old is on the fifth-year option, though, and could become a strong trade candidate if the Browns' season quickly spirals out of control. If that happens, there's a good chance Cleveland will chase a quarterback in the 2026 draft and could use all the extra draft capital it can get. Given Newsome's combination of age, positional value and great recent play, the Browns could expect a quality Day 2 pick in return—that's the price Cleveland got for wideout Amari Cooper at last year's trade deadline."
The Jets need to make a big move, as their offense looks far more competent than anybody seemed to imagine. Adding Newsome might cost the Jets a third or fourth-round pick, but it would give them a solid pair of cornerbacks with star potential. Stephens would be a fine third cornerback at that point
Pair this with the breakout week from the offense and Justin Fields, then the Jets look like decent playoff contenders. New York might not be a Super Bowl favorite this season, but if it can shore up the defense, making the playoffs isn't out of the picture.
