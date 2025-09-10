Jets May Pass On QB, Target Star Defender In 2026 NFL Draft
The New York Jets had a lot of questions to be answered coming into Week 1. The main questions revolved around Justin Fields and the quarterback position. Many didn't believe in Fields and saw him as a bridge quarterback rather than a franchise quarterback, meaning the Jets would likely cut ties with him at the end of the season and use the NFL Draft to select a new franchise signal caller.
But Fields was very impressive in Week 1. He looked confident and decisive as he led the Jets to 32 points in a 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields was responsible for three touchdowns, as he ran for two on the ground and threw one to Garrett Wilson. While the book is still open on the young signal caller, he certainly changed the narrative around him a bit.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Edwards had the Jets selecting at pick No. 4, but instead of drafting a quarterback, Edwards projected the Jets would draft Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods.
NFL Mock Draft: Jets pass on QB, draft star defensive lineman Peter Woods
"New York identified defensive tackle as a point of weakness during the offseason and acquired two prior to the cut deadline," Edwards wrote. "The interior defensive line becomes a position of strength with Peter Woods and Quinnen Williams. The team limited Pittsburgh to just 53 rushing yards in the opener, but that will likely prove to be an outlier over the course of the season."
This selection comes down to whether the Jets believe Fields can be the future at quarterback. If the young star can continue to produce like he did in Week 1, the Jets would be free to take the best player available at pick No. 4 rather than handcuffing themselves to a quarterback.
Woods would be a star on the Jets' defensive front. He's one of the most dominant players in college football and has an argument as the best defensive player in the country this season.
Adding such a dominant force next to Quinnen Williams in New York would further solidify the Jets as a dominant defense. After allowing 34 points to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Week 1, the Jets could look to add to the unit in the 2026 NFL Draft.
