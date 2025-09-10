Jets, Commanders Linked To Falcons $32 Million Star
The New York Jets' offense looked really good Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Obviously, it didn't lead to a win for New York, but there was some great signs nonetheless. Justin Fields looked good in his first regular season game wearing a Jets jersey, Breece Hall was dynamic, and Garrett Wilson was tough to cover. On top of this, the offensive like looked completely different from last year. Jets fans also got a look at rookie tight end Mason Taylor in action for his first NFL game. He had one catch for 20 yards against the Steelers.
With Week 2 upon us, speculation about what type of trades could make sense or who could be moved already has started. The National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 4th. Clearly, there's a lot of time left until then. We will see more speculation than actual moves over the next few months. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox got the ball rolling on Wednesday by sharing a column highlighting 10 trade candidates with potential landing spots. No current member of the Jets were on the list. But, New York popped up as a hypothetical fit for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
Should the Jets target the Falcons playmaker?
"Projected Trade Value: 2026 3rd-Round Pick," Knox said, "While Atlanta Falcons tight end Ky.e Pitts flashed elite upside with a 1,026-yard rookie season, he's failed to play up to that level since. Unsurprisingly, the impending 2026 free agent was the topic of trade chatter entering the season...Though the Falcons lost their opener against the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it feels like Pitts could be more difficult to acquire now than he might have been a few weeks ago.
"The 24-year-old seems to have developed a strong chemistry with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and the two hooked up seven times for 59 yards on eight targets in Week 1. Atlanta won't be eager to move one of Penix's favorite pass-catchers while it still has playoff hopes—at least, not for what might be considered a bargain price. Potential Suitors: New York Jets, Washington Commanders."
It's a fun idea with Pitts being just 24 years old, but doesn't seem too realistic right now. The Jets invested a second-round pick in Taylor. Pitts will be a free agent after the season with his $32 million rookie deal set to expire. This is more of an example of speculation that won't happen, than something that should.
