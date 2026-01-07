Jets Sign Five Players As Offseason Overhaul Begins

The New York Jets aren't in the playoff this go around and now have a chance to at getting a headstart on the offseason planning.

There's a lot of work, including the search for a new quarterback. There will be star-studded updates to come later in the offseason, but that's not all. New York took care of a bit of housekeeping earlier in the week. With the Jets' season over, the team has a chance to sign guys to reserve/future contracts for the 2026 season. On Monday, the team announced that five players have been signed to reserve/future deals already: defensive end Paschal Ekeji, offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, linebacker Ochaun Mathis, receiver Jamaal Pritchett, and defensive back Samuel Womack.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Of the group, Pritchett and Womack stand out.

The Jets made a few moves

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett (36) breaks a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles safety Maxen Hook (37) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"WR Jamaal Pritchett," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir wrote when announcing the moves. "Jamaal Pritchett signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 and spent the season on the practice squad. The Tuskegee/South Alabama product was a first-team All-Sun Belt performer in 2024 and led the conference with 1,126 receiving yards. Pritchett led the Jets with 4 receptions for 54 yards in the team's 2025 preseason finale against the Eagles, and he finished preseason play with 7 total receptions for 70 yards. Pritchett did not appear in a regular season game for the Green & White.

"DB Samuel Womack. Samuel Womack III (5-10, 189) was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Dec. 2 and was elevated for Week 18. He started his first game for the Green & White and played 73 defensive snaps (97 percent), registering 7 total tackles and 1 pass defense in the loss. Prior to the Jets, Womack appeared in 5 games (1 start) with the Tennessee Titans this season and had 4 tackles and 1 PD. With the Colts in 2024, Womack played in 17 games and made 8 starts, totaling 36 tackles, 2 INTs and 9 PDs. A fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Womack, a Toledo product, appeared in 23 regular season games for the 49ers in 2022-23 and collected 18 defensive tackles (14 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PDs, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR and added 8 special teams stops. In three postseason contests with the 49ers, Womack tallied 3 solo tackles and 2 special teams tackles."

Pritchett spent the season on the practice squad and didn't appear in any games, but got some buzz out of training camp and appeared poised for a return role at some point. When the team cut ties with Xavier Gipson early on in the season, Pritchett was among the better in-house replacements. But the Jets opted for an external pickup in Isaiah Williams, and he certainly worked out. He was an undrafted free agent in 2025, so another year of development doesn't hurt and maybe even could help the team in 2026.

Womack has played in one game with the Jets, but has 46 total games of experience -- including 11 starts -- in four seasons. The Jets got a guy who played in 17 games in 2024 -- including eight starts -- on a cheap, future deal. That's a win.

More NFL: Jets Next Steps After Brutal 2025 Season