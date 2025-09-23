Jets Sign Patriots Linebacker; Place Quincy Williams On IR
The New York Jets are going to miss one of their best defensive players over the next few weeks, it seems.
Quincy Williams exited the Jets' Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a shoulder injury. We found out more on Tuesday and it's not great. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Williams is being placed on the Injured Reserve.
"LB Quincy Williams (shoulder) will be placed on IR, per source. Means he will miss at least 4 games," Cimini said. "The good news is that it's not season ending. The bad news is that Williams is one of their best players, and this comes at a time when the defense is struggling."
In response, the Jets are signing linebacker Mark Robinson off of the New England Patriots' practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The New York Jets made a move on Tuesday
"An inter-AFC East poaching: The Jets are signing LB Mark Robinson off the Patriots practice squad, per source," Pelissero said. "The other side of this: Jets LB Quincy Williams is expected to miss time because of the shoulder injury he suffered Sunday, per source. Not season-ending, but he'll be down for a while."
Cimini confirmed the news as well.
"With LB Quincy Williams (shoulder) banged up, the Jets added depth by signing LB Mark Robinson off the Patriots' practice squad, source confirms (as Tom Pelissero said). Played in all 3 games for the Patriots, exclusively on special teams."
Losing Williams is brutal, to say the least. He's a former All-Pro and was off to a good start with 1 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles through three games. Robinson is just 26 years old and is a four-year NFL veteran. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been with the Patriots this year. He's spent time on the special teams. It's unclear how the Jets will use him, but it's clear that the Jets needed some more depth with Williams going to the IR. Brutal luck for New York, but a depth response right away.
