Rivalry Week: What To Watch Before Jets-Dolphins Week 4
It's crazy how fast the 2025 National Football League regular season is moving.
We're already in Week 4 of the season after the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens concluded Week 3 action on Monday night. Week 4 is here and New York Jets fans are going to have to wait until Monday night to see their team back in action again. The next time the Jets take the field, it will be against one of the team's biggest rivals: the Miami Dolphins.
It's a rivalry week for the Jets and there are a few things for the Jets to watch out for.
Here are three things to watch over the next few days:
The New York Jets have a big week ahead
The health of Justin Fields:
This is the big one. Who will be the team's starting quarterback Week 4 against Miami? Last week, the Jets started Tyrod Taylor against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Fields in the concussion protocol. As of writing, the team hasn't shared much of an update for Fields. We should find out more in the coming days when New York shares its first Injury Report of the week. If Fields is healthy, it seems significantly more likely than not that he will be back in the lineup as the Jets look to earn thei first win of the season.
The health of Quincy Williams:
Another obvious one. He was forced to exit the Jets' Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers. Head coach Aaron Glenn shared that Williams is dealing with a shoulder injury but like Fields, we don't know yet if he will be ready to go for Week 4 against the Dolphins.
Do the Jets change anything up?
New York is 0-3 to begin the season. The Jets have had a solid chance of winning two of the three games so far, but things didn't work out in their favor. Will the Jets change up their scheme at all ahead of this AFC East matchup, or will we see more of the same?
