Jets Sitting on 'Valuable' Trade Asset in No. 2 Pick

The New York Jets are in a prime position one month ahead of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New York already has done well in free agency and the trade market. The defense specifically struggled in 2025 and the Jets have responded by announcing that Aaron Glenn will be calling the plays on defense and by adding veteran pieces like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis, Nahshon Wright and Joseph Ossai, among others. The Jets also have already addressed the quarterback position by acquiring Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The biggest moment of the offseason hasn't even arrived yet. The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Obviously, you never want to have a bad season. But the Jets will have a shot at adding a star-level prospect thanks to the tough 2025 season. Arvell Reese of Ohio State remains the most talked about prospect and New York will be at Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday.

If the Jets go out and pick Reese at No. 2, it would arguably be a no-brainer of a pick. An argument can be made for Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey as well, but Reese should be the guy. But is there another option, like for example trading back? Arguably, New York should stick with the pick and take Reese. But the No. 2 pick is interesting and Pro Football Focus' John Kosko called it New York's "most valuable trade asset."

The Jets are in an intriguing position

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"New York Jets: Pick 2," Kosko wrote. "After another disappointing season that included multiple in-season moves, the Jets hold significant draft capital, including the No. 2 overall pick. With needs along both the offensive and defensive lines — and across the roster — they are in position to reshape the team.

"In a class rich with defensive talent and a likely top quarterback available early, the Jets could benefit from trading down. Doing so would allow them to accumulate additional picks and young talent to accelerate their rebuild."

The only way this should be considered is if New York can still land one of the top overall picks in the draft class, plus extra compensation. For example, there have been rumors connecting the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 4 pick in the draft, to running back Jeremiyah Love. If the Jets could flip the No. 2 pick for the No. 4 pick, then it's a conversation worth having.

Last year, the Cleveland Browns traded the No. 2 overall, a fourth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick in exchange for the No. 5 pick, a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a future first-round pick. So, essentially, the Browns dropped three places in the first round, added an extra second- and first-round pick, swapped fourth-round picks and gave away a sixth-round pick.

If the Jets even think about trading the No. 2 pick, it would have to be for a package like this. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely taking Fernando Mendoza at No. 1. If the Jets could bring in a big return and still be in the top-five picks, they'd still be able to select a legit pass rusher, whether that is Reese, Bailey or even Rueben Bain Jr.

The Jets should stick at No. 2, unless a team comes with a package like what Cleveland got last year.