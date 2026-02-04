Jets Star RB Projected to Sign League-Best 4-Year, $41 Million Deal

The New York Jets are in a bit of a tough spot right now. They're coming off a horrendous season and they don't have a franchise quarterback.

To make matters worse, their starting running back, Breece Hall, is a free agent, too. At this point, it's unclear if the Jets will be able to re-sign Hall, considering he's coming off a huge season in New York.

PFF's Mason Cameron recently projected Hall would be the highest paid running back in free agency this offseason. Cameron predicted he would sign a four-year, $41.56 million deal this offseason.

Breece Hall is the top running back in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"At just 25 years old, Breece Hall is projected to be the most sought-after backfield centerpiece in a free agent class that includes some strong options like Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne Jr. and Javonte Williams," Cameron wrote. "As the youngest of the running back group, Hall also maintains the most decorated grading profile, as his 83.5 PFF grade this season ranked eighth among qualifying backs.

"Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, the Jets aren’t keen on letting the dynamic back hit free agency. Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, 'the Jets could've moved Hall at the Nov. 4 trade deadline, but they retained him for a reason: They would like to work out a long-term deal.', continuing on to suggest Hall could be a candidate for the franchise (~$14.5 million) or transition (~$11.7 million) tags, if an extension isn’t able to be reached."

There are plenty of teams in the league that would love to add Hall to their roster. He's coming off his best season, which is the perfect time to be hitting free agency.

The Jets could look to re-sign him, but it would be quite an expensive move. Hall is likely going to sign for at least $10 million per year with the chance to sign for more if a bidding war ensues.

Either way, Hall is likely going to be the top paid running back in this year's free agency class. That's bad news for the Jets, but obviously good news for the star running back.

