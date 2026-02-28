Jets Starter Predicted to Bolt in Free Agency for Deal With Texans
The New York Jets are in a tough spot with their roster, but they're in a good spot with the assets they have to build it back up. They don't have many franchise players on the team at this point, but they have two first round picks and two second round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They also have three picks in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.
But the Jets also have plenty of money to spend in free agency. They're ranked near the top of the league in cap space, though some of it is expected to be used on Breece Hall, whether it's a long-term contract or the franchise tag. As a result, they're at risk to lose some of their other free agents.
Christian D'Andrea recently put together a list of one free agent prediction for each team in the league. D'Andrea predicted the Houston Texans would sign Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker away from New York in the coming months.
Texans could steal Alijah Vera-Tucker from Jets in free agency
"Did Vera-Tucker's injury knock down his asking price enough for a Houston team with modest cap room (after what's certain to be a handful of restructures for guys like CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Derek Stingley Jr.) to afford him? Vera-Tucker is a high level blocker who can look at what a stop in Houston did for Ed Ingram and sign a short-term deal in hopes of boosting his value," D'Andrea wrote. "He's only played 43 games in five NFL seasons but was impressive when healthy in 2024. The Texans may offer the best combination of coaching and win-now potential for a tarnished-but-talented player like the Jets' o-lineman."
Vera-Tucker missed all of last season with injuries, but he's still a valuable offensive lineman who would likely slot back into the Jets' starting line up if he were to be re-signed.
But the Texans could be a bit more aggressive in his free agency, especially if he's expected to sign for much less than the typical going rate for offensive linemen because of his injury-riddled 2025 season.
The Texans could offer him the same money as the Jets, but on a very talented team with the potential to do damage in the playoffs. It wouldn't be hard to lure him away from New York if all else is equal.
