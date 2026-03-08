Jets Suddenly Tied to 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Safety

The New York Jets need to bolster the safety room this offseason.

That was the case last offseason, as well. New York drafted Malachi Moore, who looked good when he was on the field. New York also signed Andre Cisco, but he only was able to play in eight games and was inconsistent when he was on the field. He's up in the air to return, as well as Tony Adams, with both heading to free agency.

This is a position group that has given the team some trouble in recent memory. Moore is a good building block piece, but the Jets need to add at least one or two more safeties this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that one guy to keep an eye on as free agency kicks off is two-time Super Bowl champion Bryan Cook.

"The Jets and Bengals come up often in conversations about safeties at or toward the top of the market. Kansas City's Bryan Cook remains a key figure in this market," Fowler wrote. "The Chiefs could look to backfill at the position if they lose Cook, too."

The Jets have work to do

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cook spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs after being selected in the second round of the 2022 National Football League Draft. He has three interceptions under his belt in 62 total games played, including 47 starts. Cook has been a starter over in Kansas City since his second season in 2023. Cook earned an 83.5 Pro Football Focus grade in 2025, which was good for No. 4 among 98 qualified safeties.

If the Jets could land him this offseason, it would be an easy win for a position of need. Spotrac has his projected market at just over $56 million over four years. The Jets are loaded with salary cap space and can afford a deal like that.

Things are going to heat up starting on Monday afternoon as the free agent market opens up. Keep an eye on Cook, and the safety position as a hole as New York tries to rebuild this defense and get back on track.