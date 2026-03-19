Jets' T'Vondre Sweat Trade Looks Like Slam Dunk

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey has shown over and over again that he can find success in the trade market.

It's not an easy thing. Navigating other general managers, draft picks and personalities certainly isn't an easy thing, but Mougey has proven multiple times since taking over as general manager of the Jets last year that he can bring back value to the franchise. For example, the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams deals were insane. Two first-round picks and a player for a cornerback is almost unheard of. The trade rumors were loud around Williams and yet the Jets were able to get a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a player as well.

It's not just the Gardner and Williams deals that show that Mougey knows what he's doing. In fact, the Jets' trade for T'Vondre Sweat was one of just six trades this offseason to receive an "A" or "A-" grade from ESPN's Seth Walder and it came it at No. 4.

Darren Mougey is on fire

Tennessee Titans General Manager Ran Carthon greets Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) after their 24-17 loss to the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No. 4. Jets acquire DT Sweat from Titans for Edge Johnson," Walder wrote. "Jets get: DT T'Vondre Sweat. Titans get: Edge Jermaine Johnson. Why the Jets got an A-: For all their faults, the Jets came out of last year's trade deadline with two of the very best deals in that period. While hardly on the same scale, they kicked off the 2026 trade season with another shrewd move in swapping out Johnson for Sweat in a one-for-one swap. Sweat, a 2024 second-round pick, has been a solid starting nose tackle for Tennessee. He should help the Jets' run defense and provide some pass rush from the nose. While his 6.5 percent pass rush win rate at defensive tackle is below average for the position, it's not bad considering where he lines up. He'll join a Jets interior group that includes Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs.

"Johnson is playing on his fifth-year option and will cost Tennessee $13.4 million, per OverTheCap. By contrast, Sweat has two years left on his rookie deal and will cost the Jets just $1.6 and $2.1 million in each of those years, respectively. Sweat is also younger and, in my view, has a better chance to be a plus contributor than Johnson. That makes this deal well worth it for New York, especially considering the Jets will get a player with another year of team control for less money."

Arguably, this isn't even the Jets' best trade of the offseason, but it was the highest-graded one by Walder. Both of the Geno Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick deals arguably are right in line with the Sweat trade. It just goes to show that Mougey is on fire right now.