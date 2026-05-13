The 2026 NFL season is still four months away as teams prepare for upcoming offseason team activities (OTAs) on May 27. Still, there is a lot for Jets fans to look forward to as several rookies continue to boost their stock following the rookie minicamp and a much more complete roster overall takes center stage.

One move the Jets made early in the offseason was a trade for former Tennessee Titans nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat. While this was viewed as a slam dunk by general manager Darren Mougey, particularly because of the former second-rounder's starting experience with the Titans and Jermaine Johnson's contract situation at the time, this decision also raises concerns given Sweat's prior history of discipline and conditioning issues.

Veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who is entering his second season in Gang Green, has made it clear that he has taken Sweat under his wing.

"I've tried to put (T'Vondre) under my wing," Phillips said told broadcasterJake Asman at the United Way New York City Gridiron Gala. "We've been working out in all of our workouts together. ... It's really fun pushing each other. If I do beat him at something, I make sure to (say), 'you're letting an old guy beat you?' If he beats me at something, he makes sure to let me know."

.@horribleharry99 told @JakeAsman at the United Way New York City Gridiron Gala that he has taken his new #Jets teammate @TvondreSweat under his wing this offseason:



‘I’ve tried to put him under my wing. We’ve been working out in all of our workouts together … It’s really fun… pic.twitter.com/12dh2yl93h — The Jake Asman Show (@JakeAsmanShow) May 12, 2026

Having a respected veteran in Phillips take him under his wing not only sets Sweat up and gives him the mentor voice he needed, but it could also have huge positive implications for the Jets if the trade ends up being a home run.

T'Vondre Sweat's Jets outlook looks bright after Harrison Phillips's comments

In a pair of seasons with the Titans, Sweat accumulated 85 combined tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two passes defended and 13 run stuffs. Those are not excellent numbers by any means, but he has appeared in 29 games and proven to be an impact player when he is focused on the field.

While Sweat's 6.5% pass-rush win rate at his position is below average, several of his traits ultimately led the Titans to cut bait quickly with the trade. According to Heavy.com's Paul Esden Jr., many within the Titans organization were not thrilled with how Sweat performed in the locker room, and there were also questions about his work ethic and dedication that followed him in his pre-draft process a couple of years ago.

The Jets need more consistent performances from T'Vondre Sweat compared to what he showed in Tennessee. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets appear to be banking on Sweat living up to his second-round potential that Tennessee counted on when it drafted him in 2024. While certain areas —like quarterback and the secondary—still pose some concerns, DT is arguably the deepest position on the Jets roster. Jowon Briggs and David Onyemata are solid pieces the team can turn to, while rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. offers a lot of upside. Bringing in Sweat, regardless of the concerns that come with him, only strengthens the run defense, especially with Phillips paired alongside him.

Phillips, meanwhile, had 60 total tackles last season, which was good for the fifth-most on the entire team. When you consider that he accomplished that on one of the league's worst defenses last season and has appeared in all 17 regular-season games each of the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and the Jets, that is exactly the type of mentor that a younger, mostly unproven player in Sweat could benefit from.

Sweat has a great chance to be a starter this fall, so his outlook for the 2026 season is already looking bright. With that said, the mentorship from Phillips cannot be understated as he tries to put the prior concerns behind him and develop into a reliable piece on the defensive front.