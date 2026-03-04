Tua Tagovailoa remains on the Miami Dolphins’ roster as of Wednesday morning, but the 2020 No. 5 overall pick is widely anticipated to be on another team at the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Tagoavailoa, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $212.4 million with Miami during the 2024 offseason, didn't work out for a multitude of reasons. First, the turnovers. Then, the concussions became an issue. Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions over the past three seasons.

There's no doubt that Miami will be moving on this offseason, but Tagovailoa staying put in the AFC East could now be a possibility. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the New York Jets could be a suitor for Tagovailoa in free agency if he were to be released.

Will the Jets go after Tua if he hits the open market?

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks on the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"Teams are doing work on Tua, from my understanding," Garafolo said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "The Jets are amongst them making some calls to get the fullest sense of who Tua is (as a) person. The Jets have multiple options when it comes to the quarterback situation, and Tua, I believe, is among those."

Tagovailoa, who turned 28 on Monday, is in a similar position to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Miami is undoubtedly seeking a trade suitor for Tagovailoa, but if they are unable to find a trade partner, the quarterback could be released. If the Jets do acquire the sixth-year veteran via trade, it's likely only to require a late Day 3 pick, though an in-division trade could be tricky.

If Miami ultimately decides to release Tagovailoa at the start of the league year, New York could pursue him on an inexpensive, one-year contract. Garafolo noted that Tagovailoa is in the same conversation as Murray when it comes to a potential free-agency contract being close to the league minimum.

Tagovailoa appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins in 2025, completing 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards and 20 passing touchdowns. He also threw a career-high 15 interceptions and fumbled eight times.

For the Jets, Tagovailoa could be the bridge quarterback that they are looking for as they turn their focus to the 2027 NFL Draft. It won't be the popular choice amongst the Jets fanbase, but it certainly makes sense financially.